Rape jury shown CCTV of accused following victim

PUBLISHED: 16:29 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 05 December 2019

Rape accused was allegedly seen on CCTV photographing women at Cardinal Park Picture: ARCHANT

Jurors in the trial of an 18-year-old Ipswich man accused of grabbing a woman round the neck and raping her in her flat have been shown CCTV clips of him allegedly following her and her boyfriend shortly before the attack.

The alleged victim, who was drunk, left Unit 17 in Cardinal Park with her boyfriend, who had gone to collect her, at around 1.30am and headed back to their flat.

As they were walking through the town Young was seen on CCTV walking behind them and following them through an archway in the direction of their flat.

Previously Young was captured on CCTV walking around Ipswich town centre, mainly on his own.

Young, of Beechcroft Road, Ipswich, has denied rape, an alternative charge of attempted rape, assault and theft on October 13 last year

Jane Oldfield, prosecuting, has described a Young as a "sexual predator" and claimed that before the alleged rape he had hidden in bushes near McDonalds in Cardinal Park and had taken photographs of scantily clad women.

Young was later captured on CCTV walking round the town centre and changing direction to follow women.

At around 1.30am he was allegedly seen on CCTV hiding in an archway watching two girls outside Degero's bar in St Nicholas Street and he was later seen walking past the alleged rape victim, who was so drunk she could barely walk, and her partner.

Miss Oldfield alleged that Young had then followed the woman and her boyfriend back to their flat.

The alleged victim's boyfriend had left her handbag by the front door while he helped her into the flat and when he returned shortly afterwards it was missing.

He had then left his girlfriend in the flat alone while he went back to work.

Miss Oldfield alleged that Young stole the handbag and was captured on CCTV with it. She said he may have been looking for keys or an excuse to go to the woman's flat.

After his arrest Young said he had gone to the flat to tell the woman someone had stolen her handbag and claimed she had invited him in and said she wanted to have sex with him.

The trial continues.

