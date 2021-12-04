500 food boxes donated to families in need

Ipswich RRT have delivered 500 family food boxes to the FIND foodbank. Tom Hunt MP helped to unload the boxes. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Food boxes designed to feed families for several days have been delivered to Ipswich's food bank.

The Ipswich branch of the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) donated 500 family food boxes to the Families In Need (FIND) food bank on Friday afternoon.

The global organisation has branches locally working to deliver hope and relief in emergency situations.

A national campaign from the RRT is underway to raise awareness and understanding of the importance of food banks, with an aim to secure additional support to help those in society who need it.

Guy Bush, deputy team leader at RRT Ipswich, said: "Food poverty and child hunger is very real, but shouldn't even be a thing in the UK in 2021.

Maureen Reynel MBE with Tom Hunt MP.

"We asked MP Tom Hunt to come to the unloading event just because our elected representatives need to be aware of the scale of the problem.

"A lot of work has gone into these boxes, which are nutritious and provide the core essentials for a family of three or four people for several days.

"Maureen and the team at FIND do a great job but there's a lot of pressure and we wanted to do our bit."

Ipswich RRT have delivered 500 family food boxes to the FIND foodbank

Maureen Reynel MBE, who runs FIND food bank, said: "This afternoon's operation was wonderful. The kindness and caring of many people who put others first is really apparent.

"This is going to make so much difference to what we can hand out both before, during and after Christmas."

MP for Ipswich Tom Hunt said: "I helped deliver boxes, which are heavier than I expected actually.

"There were 500 boxes on the truck today, and each one feeds a family of four for two days. It's an incredible contribution.

"Some of these boxes will be used by the police to support in situations of domestic abuse. Some will be going to families to see them through Christmas.

"The rapid relief team do incredible work providing much needed support to those in our community who need it most. The team are entirely unpaid volunteers, and are from Ipswich.

"It's such a selfless and compassionate thing to do. All I can do is thank and congratulate them on their hard work. It was great to be a part of that today."