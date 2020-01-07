Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Ipswich

A 17-year-old girl was 'slapped on the bottom' and touched in an intimate area after a group of four males made suggestive comments towards her and a friend, it has been alleged.

The teenager was leaving a shop in Rapier Street and walking with a 16-year-old boy on Sunday, January 5.

She noticed a group of three men and a boy in the area, who began to shout suggestive comments to her and her friend as they tried to walk away.

The group followed the teenagers to Jamestown Boulevard, where one of the men in the group touched her in an intimate area over her clothing and slapped the girl on the bottom.

The assault is believed to have happened between 9.30pm and 9.40pm.

After this the pair managed to walk away from the group.

The man who sexually assaulted the girl is described as being aged around 18 years old, wearing a black Supply & Demand hoodie and black jeans.

A second man was reportedly wearing a bright red coat and a third man had a beard.

The boy was described as having a large build and appeared to be about 12 years old.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/963/20.