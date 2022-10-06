News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

'Unbelievable scenes': Ipswich rapper lands track on FIFA 23

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 6:00 PM October 6, 2022
Piers James' song 'Showbiz' features on FIFA 23

Piers James' song 'Showbiz' features on FIFA 23 - Credit: Cal McIntyre - calmcintyre.com

The recent single from an Ipswich rapper will be listened to by millions around the world, as it features on FIFA 23.

Piers James' recent single 'Showbiz' is only one of 100 tracks to have been chosen to feature on the football game released last week.

In a post on Instagram and Facebook, the hip hop artist said: "From downloading the FIFA soundtrack songs on Limewire to having my upcoming track featured on FIFA 23 is unbelievable scenes Jeff!"

The rapper, who now lives in London, has 43,500 monthly listeners on Spotify, with almost 900,000 streams on his song 'Pon Dem'.

In 2019, the former Ipswich School and East Bergholt High School student was chosen by Ed Sheeran to support him for his homecoming gigs at Chantry Park, performing in front of thousands of concert goers in the Ipswich park.

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The A14 is currently closed in both directions near the Orwell Bridge

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A14 and Orwell Bridge reopens after closure due to police incident

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Wherstead Road traffic this evening

A14 | Updated

Severe delays in Ipswich after A14 closed at Orwell Bridge

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
There is currently long delays on the A14 outside Ipswich

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after vehicle breaks down outside Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Harwich man Gary Henderson, who died after falling from a balcony in Duke Street, Ipswich

Family pay tribute to man who fell from balcony 'fearing for his safety'

Dominic Bareham

person