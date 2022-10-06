'Unbelievable scenes': Ipswich rapper lands track on FIFA 23

The recent single from an Ipswich rapper will be listened to by millions around the world, as it features on FIFA 23.

Piers James' recent single 'Showbiz' is only one of 100 tracks to have been chosen to feature on the football game released last week.

In a post on Instagram and Facebook, the hip hop artist said: "From downloading the FIFA soundtrack songs on Limewire to having my upcoming track featured on FIFA 23 is unbelievable scenes Jeff!"

The rapper, who now lives in London, has 43,500 monthly listeners on Spotify, with almost 900,000 streams on his song 'Pon Dem'.

In 2019, the former Ipswich School and East Bergholt High School student was chosen by Ed Sheeran to support him for his homecoming gigs at Chantry Park, performing in front of thousands of concert goers in the Ipswich park.