CCTV images issued after bike stolen from outside Ipswich supermarket

Police have released these images after a bike was stolen in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Police have released CCTV images of a man after a bike was stolen in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

CCTV of a man poilce would like to speak to in connection with the theft Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY CCTV of a man poilce would like to speak to in connection with the theft Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The theft took place outside the East of England Co-op on Ravenswood Avenue on Friday August 28 at around 11am.

A mountain bicycle left outside the shop for a few minutes was stolen.

The bike is described as being a white Carrera hybrid bicycle which had a child’s seat fitted.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to contact Police in Ipswich, quoting reference: 50271/20