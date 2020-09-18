E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
CCTV images issued after bike stolen from outside Ipswich supermarket

PUBLISHED: 15:13 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:58 18 September 2020

Police have released these images after a bike was stolen in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have released CCTV images of a man after a bike was stolen in Ipswich.

CCTV of a man poilce would like to speak to in connection with the theft Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYCCTV of a man poilce would like to speak to in connection with the theft Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The theft took place outside the East of England Co-op on Ravenswood Avenue on Friday August 28 at around 11am.

A mountain bicycle left outside the shop for a few minutes was stolen.

The bike is described as being a white Carrera hybrid bicycle which had a child’s seat fitted.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to contact Police in Ipswich, quoting reference: 50271/20

