News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Video

Drone pictures show how close field blaze came to Ipswich homes

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:30 AM July 19, 2022
Fire crews tackled a field blaze near the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich last night

Fire crews tackled a field blaze near the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich last night - Credit: Martin Whitehead/UK360 Photo Ltd

Drone pictures have revealed how close the field fire near the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich came to nearby homes.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the park near Fen Bight Circle at about 7.50pm on Monday.

Crews were called to the park near Fen Bight Circle at about 7.50pm

Crews were called to the park near Fen Bight Circle at about 7.50pm - Credit: Martin Whitehead/UK360 Photo Ltd

Pictures from the scene showed smoke billowing from the area, with the field being left scorched after the incident.

The incident left the field in south-east Ipswich scorched

The incident left the field in south-east Ipswich scorched - Credit: Martin Whitehead/UK360 Photo Ltd

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed an investigation had been launched into the blaze, with no cause established at this time.

Fire crews in Suffolk were called out dozens of times on Monday as temperatures soared across the county – with Santon Downham reaching 38.1C at about 4pm.

Hundreds of people live in homes close to where the fire started

Hundreds of people live in homes close to where the fire started - Credit: Martin Whitehead/UK360 Photo Ltd

Tuesday is expected to be another sweltering day in Suffolk, with highs of 38C expected in Newmarket.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Fire crews are tackling a 10 acre field fire near Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Firefighters tackling 10-acre field fire in village near Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The home in Witnesham is being marketed by Clarke & Simpson

Gallery

See inside three-bedroom house in need of a revamp for sale near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A man has been left with a fractured jaw and cheek after an assault in Hadleigh

Suffolk Live News

Man in 60s left with fractured jaw after racially aggravated assault

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Donkey the horse was painted with the words "do not feed me" by owner Johanna

Suffolk Live News

'Do not feed me' - Owner's message to protect horse from over-eating

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon