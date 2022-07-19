Drone pictures show how close field blaze came to Ipswich homes

Video

Fire crews tackled a field blaze near the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich last night - Credit: Martin Whitehead/UK360 Photo Ltd

Drone pictures have revealed how close the field fire near the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich came to nearby homes.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the park near Fen Bight Circle at about 7.50pm on Monday.

Crews were called to the park near Fen Bight Circle at about 7.50pm - Credit: Martin Whitehead/UK360 Photo Ltd

Pictures from the scene showed smoke billowing from the area, with the field being left scorched after the incident.

The incident left the field in south-east Ipswich scorched - Credit: Martin Whitehead/UK360 Photo Ltd

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed an investigation had been launched into the blaze, with no cause established at this time.

Fire crews in Suffolk were called out dozens of times on Monday as temperatures soared across the county – with Santon Downham reaching 38.1C at about 4pm.

Hundreds of people live in homes close to where the fire started - Credit: Martin Whitehead/UK360 Photo Ltd

Tuesday is expected to be another sweltering day in Suffolk, with highs of 38C expected in Newmarket.