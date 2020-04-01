E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
‘An end of an era’ – Ipswich reacts to Aqua Eight going into liquidation

PUBLISHED: 18:23 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:36 01 April 2020

Aqua 8, Lion Street, Ipswich

Aqua 8, Lion Street, Ipswich

Archant

Diners have reacted with sadness to the news that popular Ipswich restaurant Aqua Eight has appointed liquidators.

According to a notice posted in the London Gazette, the restaurant voluntarily appointed liquidators at a meeting on March 23.

Aqua Eight also posted online saying that it would be closing during the coronavirus for the safety of staff and customers.

MORE: Praise for Suffolk brewer Adnams after it cancels landlords’ rent during Covid-19 crisis

The story has been one of the most read stories online with hundreds of people commenting on the news, many customers at the resstaurant.

You may also want to watch:

Jordan Holder said: “Massive loss to Ipswich. Some brilliant times had here!”

Jasmin Stanton commented: “Aw, very sad always had good food and a great night there.”

Paul Graham Thomas said: “Sad day. Best fried squid for 100 miles.”

Toni Smith said: “Such a shame, exquisite food and presentation. Some lovely memories made there. The end of an era.”

Others shared memories about memorable times spent in the restaurant. Janette Bailey posted: “Had my beautiful 50th Birthday meal there, amazing food.”

And some had even been planning to visit the restaurant to celebrate the end of the coronavirus pandemic. Jamie Bell said: “Devastated. That was our out of isolation treat.”

Keep up-to-date with news about coronavirus in Suffolk by joining our Facebook group or subscribing to our daily newsletter.

Most Read

Aqua Eight in Ipswich goes into liquidation

Aqua Eight in Ipswich Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Patrols in Norwich Road amid reports of people flouting lockdown

Norwich Road in Ipswich. There have been reports of people flouting lockdown rules in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH - Town centres, Waterfront and seafront fall silent during lockdown

A single walker on the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

