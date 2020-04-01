‘An end of an era’ – Ipswich reacts to Aqua Eight going into liquidation

Diners have reacted with sadness to the news that popular Ipswich restaurant Aqua Eight has appointed liquidators.

According to a notice posted in the London Gazette, the restaurant voluntarily appointed liquidators at a meeting on March 23.

Aqua Eight also posted online saying that it would be closing during the coronavirus for the safety of staff and customers.

The story has been one of the most read stories online with hundreds of people commenting on the news, many customers at the resstaurant.

Jordan Holder said: “Massive loss to Ipswich. Some brilliant times had here!”

Jasmin Stanton commented: “Aw, very sad always had good food and a great night there.”

Paul Graham Thomas said: “Sad day. Best fried squid for 100 miles.”

Toni Smith said: “Such a shame, exquisite food and presentation. Some lovely memories made there. The end of an era.”

Others shared memories about memorable times spent in the restaurant. Janette Bailey posted: “Had my beautiful 50th Birthday meal there, amazing food.”

And some had even been planning to visit the restaurant to celebrate the end of the coronavirus pandemic. Jamie Bell said: “Devastated. That was our out of isolation treat.”

