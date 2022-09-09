'I feel lost': Ipswich reacts to news of the Queen's death

Ipswich reacts to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8 - Credit: PA

As the early morning sun rose over Ipswich, it was clear today was not just another day.

Mourners dressed in black walked down otherwise deserted streets.

Pictures of the Queen were carefully placed in shop windows, while Union Jacks lay half draped over thatched rooves.

"It's the end of an era," said Adam Gray and Clive Driver, owners of The Blitz 1940's Tea Rooms on St Peter's Street.

Adam Gray and Clive Driver, owners of The Blitz 1940's Tea Rooms on St Peter's Street - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"We're feeling a real sense of loss for someone who has been a part of our lives for so long.

"When we heard the news, it came as a real shock.

"She helped us through thick and thin and was a constant reassurance.

"She provided us with a lot of much needed comfort and now she's gone."

In the town centre, remnants of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee celebrations served as a reminder of the event.

"It seemed to happen so quickly," said Cathy Frost of Loveone gift shop.

"I'm feeling a bit lost to be honest.

"We've lost someone who was a rock for us all.

Cathy Frost, owner of Loveone in Ipswich said: "She was Britain and she was in the fabric of what made us British" - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"She was Britain and she was in the fabric of what made us British. She always said the right thing and acted appropriately.

"With everything that's happening at the moment, I've been worried about so many things.

"One of the few things I felt I didn't need to worry about has now changed."

At St Mary le Tower, the bells conveyed the mood of the town as they echoed a slow and muffled drone.

As the sound swept through the streets, mourners stood in the church courtyard to take in the scene and pay their respects.

"The bells are a good way to convey how we're all feeling", said Rev. Tom Mumford, vicar at St Mary le Tower.

"Just a sense of profound sadness.

"Over 100 people signed our book of condolences before midday.

Rev. Tom Mumford said he was feeling "a sense of profound sadness" - Credit: William Warnes

"She was a personal inspiration to me and, when I heard the news, I felt a sense of personal pain and loss."

Throughout the town centre, overheard conversations and glum faces suggested the news was on everyone's minds.

Junior Ngoma, owner of JR's American Candy in Ipswich Microshops, said: "You have to take your hat off to her.

"Her love for the people was amazing and she helped a lot of communities."

Junior Ngoma, owner of JR's American Candy, said: "Her love for the people was amazing" - Credit: Tom Cann

Carolyn Potter and Trevor Parish of Charlottes Coffee House and Sandwich Bar said they were shocked upon hearing the news.

"She was a true, honest woman," they said.

"She promised to dedicate her life to her country and that's what she did.

"A true inspiration and someone for us all to look up to."