Brothers target Tesla car with paperclip challenge

Two Ipswich brothers are hoping to buy their dream car – for the price of a red paperclip.

Juned and Jawaad Khan both have their own dreams of owning a fancy car, with younger brother Jawaad, aged 22, keeping his eyes firmly on the Tesla Model 3 – valued upwards of £40,000.

The pair were inspired by Canadian blogger Kyle MacDonald, who kickstarted an internet craze in 2006 by trading a red paperclip all the way up to a two-storey farmhouse, less than one year after starting his ambitious challenge.

Starting off with a red paperclip, the brothers’ journey has progress to a selection of mugs, a gaming mouse, a coffee machine and a camera, and now have a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G.

The duo’s videos have so far had more than 570,000 views on video sharing app TikTok, with the brothers filming all of their journeys across the country securing trades.

Juned, aged 24, said: “It started off as a bit of a joke really, Jawaad saw a challenge online and thought we should give it a go – I didn’t expect it to go viral like it has, it’s crazy.

“We’ve been making good progress and have come really far in the last couple of weeks, but don’t get me wrong, it can be difficult – we search through Facebook and Gumtree and send around 100 messages and sometimes don’t even receive a single reply.

“There is so much more to come – I’m hoping we’ll be able to trade up to something like a motorbike or a quad bike.

“We’ll keep uploading videos along the way and showing people the highs and lows of the journey – the aim is to have a big audience behind us along the way.”

The business partner brothers have also entered the property business but despite working hard together, Juned admitted the Tesla isn’t necessarily his dream car.

He said: “My dream car is a Lamborghini, not a Tesla – I won’t lie.

“But for us the main thing is having fun – life is a rollercoaster and at the end of the day as long as you’re happy that is the most important thing.”

Despite being powered solely by electricity, the Tesla Model 3 can reach 60mph in a jaw-dropping 3.2 seconds.

The pair’s journey can be followed on TikTok and Instagram by searching the “theclipventure”.