Bin lorry campaign puts modern slavery appeal in heart of communities

PUBLISHED: 12:39 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 27 February 2019

In partnership with Ipswich Borough Council, polic are extending work to increase community awareness of modern slavery and human trafficking Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Karen Willie

A striking poster campaign has been launched in Ipswich to spread awareness of modern slavery and human trafficking.

Detective Superintendent David Giles, Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore and councillor Phil Smart launch the modern slavery and human trafficking poster campaign Picture: KAREN WILLIEDetective Superintendent David Giles, Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore and councillor Phil Smart launch the modern slavery and human trafficking poster campaign Picture: KAREN WILLIE

The powerful message will be sent into communities where some might feel immune to a type of crime “hidden in plain sight”, according to Suffolk police.

But detectives insist modern slavery and human trafficking have an impact on everyone and that we all have a duty to detect signs of it taking place around us.

The poster, which will be displayed on an Ipswich Borough Council bin lorry for six weeks, displays the message: ‘The signs aren’t always clear; Is modern slavery happening on your street?’

Detective Superintendent David Giles said: “The signs of modern slavery are often hidden from view, and we are working hard with our partners to identify and support victims, and bring those responsible to justice.

“The public can really play an important part in recognising the signs. I hope that this campaign, which takes that message straight to our communities, will lead to more people understanding the issues involved and reporting concerns to us.

“We have the resources in place to respond effectively and we will do all we can to stop this exploitation of often vulnerable people by organised criminals.”

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: “Sadly, modern slavery is all around us, hidden in plain sight.

“As I speak to people across the county, it is clear many are completely unaware of the consequences of this horrendous issue. But modern slavery is something we all need to be aware of because it is happening in Suffolk and the impact of this evil crime on victims is totally devastating.

“I am very pleased to see this partnership between the constabulary and borough council. It literally gets this very important message out onto our streets.

“It is only by working together that we will raise awareness of modern slavery, and the abuse and injustice associated with this abhorrent crime, and bring these evil criminals to justice.”

If you suspect someone is being trafficked, or to get help and seek advice, call the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700. You can also report suspicions to Suffolk police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

If you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 999.

