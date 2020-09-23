Ipswich parks and venues rated among best in world based on Tripadvisor reviews
PUBLISHED: 11:39 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:39 23 September 2020
JULIE KEMP
Five council-run venues and outdoor spaces in Ipswich have been named among the best in the world by tourism website Tripadvisor.
Based on customer reviews, the Regent Theatre, Ipswich Museum, Christchurch Mansion, Christchurch Park and Holywells Park have all ranked among the top 10% of hospitality facilities worldwide in the Travellers’ Choice Awards.
The announcement comes months after Ipswich was named among the top emerging destinations worldwide – and the only UK entry in the top 25 – by the same website.
Sarah Barber, council portfolio holder for the town centre, said: “We’re pleased to see our facilities are getting the recognition they deserve for the great experiences they offer visitors.
“These awards showcase the hard work and dedication of our staff who go above and beyond to create a high-quality customer journey and offer a warm welcome. I’m proud that we have such great facilities that help make Ipswich a fantastic place to live, work and study.”
