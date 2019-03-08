Ipswich Regent announces Cinderella as 2019 panto

Cinderella is returning to the Ipswich Regent this Christmas. A previous cast getting the feel of panto life outside Christchurch Mansion. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown. Archant

And the people of Ipswich shall go to the ball... the Ipswich Regent have announced that this year’s panto will be Cinderella, a charming affair, which will do its best to finish before midnight so its audience won’t turn into pumpkins.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cinderella is returning to the Ipswich Regent this Christmas. The Ugly Sisters are determined that Cinders will not go to the ball. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown Cinderella is returning to the Ipswich Regent this Christmas. The Ugly Sisters are determined that Cinders will not go to the ball. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown

Staged by regular producers Enchanted Entertainment, they are promising the 2019 panto will be bigger and better than ever. This year’s show will run at the Ipswich Regent from Saturday December 14 to Tuesday December 31.

There will be the Ugly Sisters, Baron Hardup, the cruel stepmother, kindly Buttons and the benevolent Fairy Godmother – and Cinders, of course, who will captivate Prince Charming when they meet at the Royal Ball.

Tickets go on sale from Friday April 5 at 10am. But, be quick, as the best seats at the best prices will be very popular. This year all the best prices are near the front of the stage with 60 tickets available at £14.

Book before Tuesday April 30, and receive an Early Bird discount of £5 off per ticket in the top two ticket prices.

Casting has yet to be announced and the stars will be revealed later in the year.

For the first time, there will be a Late Night Special of the panto on Friday December 20 at 10pm. Expect debauchery and content that requires the 16+ warning!

The Relaxed performance makes its return for the second year with a performance at noon on Tuesday December 17, creating an atmosphere that is relaxing and open for those who require it. Also, this year, there will be a British Signed Language interpreted performance on Tuesday December 17 at 6pm.

Schools can come to a special performance just for them on Monday December 16 at 10.30am, and pay just £8 per ticket when booking and paying before Friday September 13, with a free adult ticket included with every 10 students.

Book your tickets from Friday April 5 at 10am by visiting www.ipswichregent.com or by calling 01473 433100 - don’t let them slip(per) away.