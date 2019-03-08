Partly Cloudy

Regent set for new light to take Ipswich theatre back to 1930s heyday

PUBLISHED: 16:00 11 March 2019

The Ipswich Regent lantern was removed in 2017. Picture; IPSWICH COUNCIL

The Ipswich Regent lantern was removed in 2017. Picture; IPSWICH COUNCIL

Archant

The lantern that towered over audiences at the Ipswich Regent for decades is set to be replaced to help restore the theatre to its 1930s splendour.

The lantern in the Ipswich Regent in 1929. Picture; IPSWICH COUNCILThe lantern in the Ipswich Regent in 1929. Picture; IPSWICH COUNCIL

The three-tiered lantern was removed in December 2017 during work on the theatre and now the borough council, which owns the theatre, is asking for planning permission to replace it with a modern lantern in the same style.

This will have low-energy LED lighting with red lights – and a spokesman for the borough said it should help to give the auditorium the “wow” factor it had when first opened in 1929.

He said: “Because it is a listed building we have to apply for planning permission to replace the lantern. If it all goes through we hope to carry out the work at some point in the autumn.

“It should be really impressive when the work is completed – we hope it will really turn the clock back to the early days of the theatre in the 1930s.”

