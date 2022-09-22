News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Regent in search for panto's leading lady

Author Picture Icon

William Warnes

Published: 12:25 PM September 22, 2022
Ipswich Regent Theatre.

Open auditions for the role of Wendy will take place at the Regent Theatre on Sunday 25 September from 2pm - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Budding performers from across Ipswich are being given the chance to join the professional cast of Peter Pan at the town's largest theatre. 

Open auditions for the role of Wendy will take place at the Regent Theatre on Sunday, September 25, from 2pm.

The show will be this year's Christmas pantomime, with rehearsals starting on December 2 and performances running from December 16 - 31. 

The successful candidate will handed a professional contract and will join a star-studded cast, including EastEnders and Dancing on Ice star, Matt Lapinskas.

Hopefuls will be provided the chance to audition in front of the panto's creative team and will be asked to perform one song of their choice. 

A backing tracked should be brought along to the audition and performers will be asked to read some of the panto's script.

No registration is required, though auditionees must be over the age of 18. 

