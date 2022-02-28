Register office weddings moving to Ipswich Town Hall

Wedding ceremonies at Ipswich Register Office will move to Ipswich Town Hall, it has been confirmed – with the old registry office becoming a hub for voluntary sector organisations.

Suffolk County Council confirmed in September last year it was closing its St Peter House office in Grimwade Street and moving its register office functions to its main Endeavour House headquarters.

In the short term, ceremonies have continued there, but Suffolk and Ipswich councils have today announced a tie-up that will see ceremonies moved to Ipswich Town Hall.

The Pickwick Room is being renovated into a space for ceremonies for weddings and civil partnerships, with seating for around 35 guests.

As part of the tie-up, Ipswich Borough Council will take over the freehold of St Peter House and lease it back to the county council until the registry service’s move has been completed.

Ipswich Borough Council’s Labour leader David Ellesmere has confirmed it will keep the building in public use as a hub for community and voluntary sector organisations.

Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council’s Conservative cabinet member for public health, public protection and communities said: “The Town Hall is a prestigious building in an area of regeneration, and we are delighted to be able to offer couples this impressive new setting for their marriage and civil partnership ceremonies."

A date for the move for ceremonies will be confirmed once the refurbishment has been completed, and those with services booked will be contacted in due course about arrangements.

The council said those who did not want their ceremony in the new venue would be refunded and couples who have already sent out invitations with the St Peter House address will have the costs for reprinting invitations covered.

A report by the county council in September had initially cited anti-social behaviour concerns as the reason for the move out of St Peter House, but later clarified that making best use of its public sector buildings was the main driver.

The office functions for the registry service will take place at Endeavour House, with appointments for birth, death and marriage services taking place there.

Cllr Ellesmere said: “The Town Hall is a fantastic venue in a prime location and this deal will help to bring even more people into the town centre.”