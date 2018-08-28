Partly Cloudy

Police called to reports of ‘ugly’ fight outside Ipswich pub

PUBLISHED: 09:13 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:13 11 December 2018

The Rep pub in Tower Street Picture: SUZANNE DAY

The Rep pub in Tower Street Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Archant

Police were called to reports of a fight outside an Ipswich pub in what one witness described as “chaotic” scenes.

Officers responded to reports of an assault on Saturday night outside The Rep, in Tower Street, where they arrested a 40-year-old woman, later released without charge.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Police were called at 11.21pm to attend a reported assault involving two men outside The Rep.

“Officers attended and arrested a 40-year-old woman on suspicion of assault in relation to a prior incident. The woman was later released with no further action.”

One witness described scenes outside the pub as “chaotic” and “ugly”.

A spokesperson for The Rep said: “We are supporting the police’s ongoing investigation into an incident at the pub on Saturday night and have provided them with our CCTV footage.

“There has been no damage to the pub and it remains open and trading as usual.”

Three Suffolk shops targeted in overnight ram raids

08:18 Adam Howlett
Suspects gained entry to the shop but it is not yet known what was taken Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Police have been called to three overnight ram raids at shops in Ipswich, Combs Ford and Brantham.

Gallery Can you see yourself in the Yates gallery?

11 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Saturday December 8th 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich was packed at the weekend with many dancing, drinking and having a laugh. Do you recognise anyone in the pictures?

Police called to reports of ‘ugly’ fight outside Ipswich pub

51 minutes ago Tom Potter
The Rep pub in Tower Street Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Police were called to reports of a fight outside an Ipswich pub in what one witness described as “chaotic” scenes.

Shopkeeper witnessed row between rival groups before Ipswich teenager was killed, court hears

08:13 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A shop assistant who witnessed a row between members of two rival groups in an Ipswich town centre store a few hours before 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was stabbed to death has described her shock at the incident.

Gallery Memories of Tower Ramparts shopping centre opening in 1986

06:00 Ross Halls
Tower Ramparts Shopping Centre opening in 1986

Shoppers flooded into Tower Ramparts shopping centre when it first flung open its doors more than 30 years ago.

New report shows tourism is thriving in the East of England, but highlights the plight of listed buildings when the retailers leave town

17 minutes ago Jessica Hill
St Nicholas Street, Diss. Picture: Edward James

The latest research by Historic England shows that tourism is booming in the East of England, with the number of day visits almost doubling from 10m in 2012 to 18m in 2016.

Gallery Look: Town players meet children at Ipswich Hospital

08:18 Jake Foxford
Lexi May Angel loved meeting Gwion Edwards and Dean Gerken Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Hospital patients were treated to a visit from the stars of Ipswich Town as they made their annual trip to give out presents on the wards.

Police stress safety after Ipswich sees five burglaries in four weeks

Yesterday, 21:20 Jake Foxford
Officers are keeping an open mind as to whether these burglaries are connected Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A spate of burglaries in Ipswich has left Suffolk police urging residents to be vigilant and secure with their homes and property as the evenings draw in.

Gritters out for second night in a row in Suffolk

Yesterday, 20:20 Jake Foxford
Suffolk Highways gritters have been spreading salt for the second day in a row Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Gritters are out on Suffolk’s vital roads tonight and tomorrow morning ahead of dropping temperatures and a risk of icy conditions.

Smash-and-grab burglary in Suffolk village

Yesterday, 21:59 Jake Foxford
The robbery happened in Fordham St Martin, just outside Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jewellery and cash were snatched from a home as burglars smashed their way into a property.

