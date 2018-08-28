Police called to reports of ‘ugly’ fight outside Ipswich pub

The Rep pub in Tower Street Picture: SUZANNE DAY Archant

Police were called to reports of a fight outside an Ipswich pub – in what one witness described as “chaotic” scenes.

Officers responded to reports of an assault on Saturday night outside The Rep, in Tower Street, where they arrested a 40-year-old woman, later released without charge.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Police were called at 11.21pm to attend a reported assault involving two men outside The Rep.

“Officers attended and arrested a 40-year-old woman on suspicion of assault in relation to a prior incident. The woman was later released with no further action.”

One witness described scenes outside the pub as “chaotic” and “ugly”.

A spokesperson for The Rep said: “We are supporting the police’s ongoing investigation into an incident at the pub on Saturday night and have provided them with our CCTV footage.

“There has been no damage to the pub and it remains open and trading as usual.”