Help choose the name of council's new electric cars

Published: 8:00 AM September 11, 2021

The residents of Ipswich are being asked to help choose the names of Ipswich Borough Council's new electric vehicles

Residents of Ipswich are being asked to help name Ipswich Borough Council's 18 new electric cars as part of electric vehicle (EV) day.

The council is currently in the process of replacing its current vehicle fleet with electrically-powered vehicles as part of its efforts to go carbon neutral by 2030.

So far, 48 electric cars and vans are used across a range of services including parks & cemeteries, building control and parking.

Have you got any ideas for names? - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

Councillor Phil Smart, Ipswich Borough Council's Portfolio Holder for Environment & Climate Change, said: “We know many Councils across the country have run similar competitions for gritters and we thought why not for our electric vehicles?

"They are part of our Climate Emergency work and our commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030 so we think that they deserve to be named, and with today also being World EV Day we just couldn’t resist.

There are 18 vehicles for the public to help name - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

"We can’t wait to see what creative and original ideas the residents of Ipswich come up with."

World EV day — part of a movement to get more people using electric vehicles by showcasing their benefits — was held Thursday, September 9.

People should submit their preferred names online via this link as the council will not be considering any names posted onto its social media channels.