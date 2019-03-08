Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 28°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ipswich Toby Carvery manager denies stealing £3,000 from safe

PUBLISHED: 07:30 26 July 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A former manager at a Toby Carvery in Ipswich has denied stealing more than £3,000 from a safe before quitting his job,

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court Darren Jones said he had decided to leave his job because he was unhappy with the way he had been treated by his employer and was worried about the effect the job was having on his mental health.

He denied stealing £3,225 from a safe at the branch in Edith Cook Way, Ipswich, before he walked out and trying to create a defence for himself by leaving the safe keys on his desk where they could have been picked up by someone else.

Jones said there were potentially three other employees who could have taken the money.

You may also want to watch:

Jones was captured on CCTV entering the premises at 7.07am on April 23, 2017, and going into the office before leaving around 15 minutes later.

Another member of staff subsequently noticed the office door had been left open and saw a note from Jones saying he had quit his job.

When a safe was checked it was discovered that £3,225 takings were missing.

Jones, 40, of Chinook, Colchester, denies theft.

The trial continues.

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Listed Ipswich property owner hit with £40k bill for banned alterations

Nelson House in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: PAUL GEATER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Listed Ipswich property owner hit with £40k bill for banned alterations

Nelson House in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: Dramatic videos and pictures of last night’s thunderstorms in Suffolk

Olly Page took this stunning picture of the storm while coaching Felixstowe and Walton versus Brantham

WATCH: Spectacular lightning storms roll into Suffolk and Essex

Lightning has also struck Harwich this evening Picture: ALEX DUKES

Ipswich Toby Carvery manager denies stealing £3,000 from safe

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Today’s news as it happens

Friday's breaking crime, fire, weather and travel news all in one place Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Scores of homes remain without power following thunderstorms

Fork lightning over the East Anglian coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists