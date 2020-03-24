Soprano’s special show for Ipswich retirement home residents

Opera singer Christina Johnson performed for residents of Booth Court Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A Suffolk soprano lifted the spirits of retirement home residents by staging a self-isolation friendly operatic performance.

Booth Court residents enjoyed the special performance in comfort Picture: ARCHANT Booth Court residents enjoyed the special performance in comfort Picture: ARCHANT

Framlingham born singer, Christina Johnston entertained residents of Booth Court, in Handford Road, Ipswich, where the assisted living retirement apartments overlook a communal garden area.

The government has advised anyone at increased risk of severe illness from coronavirus, including those aged over 70, regardless of medical conditions, to be particularly stringent in following social distancing measures.

Meanwhile, Christina has been forced to cancel concerts due to the closure of all theatres and venues for public safety.

The special performance, amplified thanks to Ipswich company Sound 4 Pro Audio, meant residents could enjoy from a safe distance.

Booth Court manager Heather Boyd Picture: ARCHANT Booth Court manager Heather Boyd Picture: ARCHANT

