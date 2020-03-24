E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Soprano’s special show for Ipswich retirement home residents

PUBLISHED: 17:28 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 24 March 2020

Opera singer Christina Johnson performed for residents of Booth Court Picture: ARCHANT

Opera singer Christina Johnson performed for residents of Booth Court Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A Suffolk soprano lifted the spirits of retirement home residents by staging a self-isolation friendly operatic performance.

Booth Court residents enjoyed the special performance in comfort Picture: ARCHANTBooth Court residents enjoyed the special performance in comfort Picture: ARCHANT

Framlingham born singer, Christina Johnston entertained residents of Booth Court, in Handford Road, Ipswich, where the assisted living retirement apartments overlook a communal garden area.

The government has advised anyone at increased risk of severe illness from coronavirus, including those aged over 70, regardless of medical conditions, to be particularly stringent in following social distancing measures.

Meanwhile, Christina has been forced to cancel concerts due to the closure of all theatres and venues for public safety.

The special performance, amplified thanks to Ipswich company Sound 4 Pro Audio, meant residents could enjoy from a safe distance.

Booth Court manager Heather Boyd Picture: ARCHANTBooth Court manager Heather Boyd Picture: ARCHANT

If you’re doing something extraordinary to help others at this time, let us know.

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Boris Johnson announces lockdown to battle coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) Picture: PA VIDEO/PA WIRE

Ipswich woman Jodie appears in The Undateables

The Undateables Episode 2 - Jodie. Picture: CHANNEL 4

Man arrested after woman in her 20s sexually assaulted in Ipswich

A man has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault near Ipswich railway station Picture: ARCHANT

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

