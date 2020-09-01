Ipswich manslaughter trial reaches final stages

The teenagers deny unlawfully killing 45-year-old Richard Day outside Kebapizza, in St Matthews Street, at about midnight on February 23. They also deny violent disorder.

The trial of two teenagers accused of being involved in a “vicious” attack” which resulted in the death of a 45-year-old man as he walked home after a night out in Ipswich has reached its closing stages.

The two teenagers, aged 17 and 16, who cannot be identified because of their age, have denied the manslaughter of 45-year-old Richard Day and an offence of violent disorder.

The jury at Ipswich Crown Court has been told that a third boy, aged 16, has admitted manslaughter.

Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones and John Cammegh QC, for the 17-year-old boy, made their closing speeches to the jury on Tuesday (September 1).

Simon Spence QC, for the 16-year-old defendant - who chose not to give evidence during the trial - is expected to make his closing speech on Wednesday (September 2).

The jury is expected to retire to consider its verdicts either on Wednesday or Thursday after Judge Martyn Levett has completed his summing-up.

Mr Day was allegedly punched and kicked to the ground in a “rapid and vicious” attack outside Kebapizza takeaway restaurant in Ipswich, shortly after midnight on February 22.

He received a punch to his neck, which ruptured an artery and caused fatal bleeding around his brain.

It has been alleged that the teenagers initially walked away from the scene before returning to Mr Day outside the takeaway restaurant where the 16-year-old who threw the fatal punch then started going through Mr Day’s pockets.

The three teenagers left the scene and were later arrested.

Mr Day was taken to Ipswich Hospital and was then transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, but later died.

Miss Karmy-Jones described Mr Day, who worked as a control engineer for UK Power Networks, as being “quiet and unassuming”.