Ipswich Church bringing new coffee shop to the Waterfront as it turns one

A year ago a new church was born in one of the most historic places of worship in the town centre – St Mary at the Quay on the Waterfront.

Last September River Church moved into the building that had been reopened as Quay Place by Suffolk MIND after a £3.8m restoration in 2016.

The charity had been unable to afford to reopen it after the 2020 lockdown so last year it was taken over by River Church – part of the Church of England – which was seeded by St Augustine's church.

River Church is led by husband and wife team Amy and Matt Key who are both ordained priests and who moved from St Augustine's.

When they started last year, they had 15 members.

Now, there are 180 church members and Sunday services are attracting 100 with their Charismatic Evangelical style.

But the River Church is about much more than just Sunday worship – it is open throughout the week and has just introduced a new coffee shop which operates every Monday to Friday.

The coffee shop will be open to all – but Matt said anyone who came in alone and just wanted someone to talk to would find somebody happy to listen and have a chat.

"We're also here for people who want to come with a friend for a coffee – or for students who want to come in and use our Wi-Fi to study."

Matt said the last year had been very successful in establishing the church in the community – and it was hoping to continue that as more people were starting to live in the town centre.

There are events throughout the week for people of all ages, but there is a special emphasis on working with students at the nearby University of Suffolk.

Amy said: "We work with the University chaplain Linda (Pepper) and provide help and support for students – and a place to come and find peace and someone to talk to."

The church also has facilities for young children – and a 'Baby Love' session every Thursday is very popular.

She said: "About two-thirds of our members are under 35 which is something we, as a church, are very pleased about."

But it is not ignoring older people and is hoping to make them feel at home there as well. The pair are looking forward to the time when there are more older people living in the area with the opening of the new McCarthy Stone Wolsey Place development nearby next year.

Amy said: "We hope to leave a welcome pack telling them about us in every new home there – and we have been working with McCarthy Stone who use the church for meetings and information events.

"We hope some of the residents there – and at the new Galliard Homes development – will come to join us."

Being based in a restored, historic building is a huge benefit to the church – but does bring some challenges.

Matt said: "This is a fantastic space and gives us a great opportunity. It is also a landmark in the area, but because of its historic nature, there are restrictions about what we can do to it. But we do really love being here."

St Mary at the Quay – built in the 15th century – ceased to be a parish church in the 1940s after being damaged when a bomb exploded nearby and blew out its windows.

It was then used as a scout hall until the 1970s and had stood empty, apart from occasional uses, until its restoration with National Lottery money.