Horse saved from sinking in river by firefighters

PUBLISHED: 19:56 19 February 2019

Thankfully the horse had a happy ending and walked away from the river unscathed Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

Thankfully the horse had a happy ending and walked away from the river unscathed Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

Archant

One horse had a lucky escape after it found itself stuck in the mud in a river in Ipswich.

The horse waded too deep into the river and was saved by firefighters Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUEThe horse waded too deep into the river and was saved by firefighters Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

Having strayed too far and ended up close to the riverbank, the five-year-old black and white horse was saved by firefighters and trained personnel, using a combination of straps, ropes and harness to pull it free without injury.

To access the field adjacent to the river, firefighters also used a specialist, off-road fire service vehicle to assist with the rescue.

Trotting away from the scene of the accident the horse was reported alive and well, if not exhausted from the street of the day.

The horse has been returned to the owner.

A Suffolk County Council spokesman said: “The horse became stuck within a small river running next to the field it was in.

“Fire crews managed to secure a tether to the horse and used a rescue line and equipment to assist it from the water.

“The horse was reunited with its owner, tired but fine and well.”

