Two cars crash outside Ipswich pub

Police have been called to a crash in Spring Road, Ipswich, after two cars collided outside the Brickmakers Arms. Picture: IAG Archant

Police have been called to a car crash outside the Brickmakers Arms, Ipswich.

Officers were called to Spring Road, Ipswich, at 1.52pm to reports that two cars had collided.

The road is currently blocked and officers are on the scene, along with a paramedic, and an ambulance has been called.

Fuel can be seen leaking from the bottom of the cars and the fronts of both of vehicles has been severely damaged.

It has also been reported that a BT pole may have been hit.