Two cars crash outside Ipswich pub
PUBLISHED: 14:33 14 August 2020
Archant
Police have been called to a car crash outside the Brickmakers Arms, Ipswich.
Officers were called to Spring Road, Ipswich, at 1.52pm to reports that two cars had collided.
You may also want to watch:
The road is currently blocked and officers are on the scene, along with a paramedic, and an ambulance has been called.
Fuel can be seen leaking from the bottom of the cars and the fronts of both of vehicles has been severely damaged.
It has also been reported that a BT pole may have been hit.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.