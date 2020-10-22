E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Road reopens after crash between Mercedes van and Fiat 500 outside pub

PUBLISHED: 10:43 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:48 22 October 2020

A Mercedes van and Fiat 500 car crashed at the junction of Spring Road and Bloomfield Street outside the Brickmakers Arms pub in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

The road outside the Brickmakers Arms pub in Ipswich has been reopened after a crash between a van and a car.

Suffolk police were called to the scene at 9.10am this morning after reports a Mercedes Sprinter van and a Fiat 500 car had crashed at the junction of Spring Road and Bloomfield Street.

The road by the Brickmakers Arms was completely blocked and traffic built up heavily in the area.

It is not clear whether the drivers suffered any injuries, however they were both out of their vehicles.

An ambulance was also dispatched to the scene.

The road was reopened as of 10.30am.

