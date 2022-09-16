News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Road closed as emergency services called to fire

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:16 PM September 16, 2022
Emergency services are in attendance to a fire in Rushmere 

Emergency services are in attendance to a fire in Rushmere - Credit: Google Maps

A road on the outskirts of Ipswich has been closed while emergency services attend a fire involving a number of sheds. 

Fire crews were called to the blaze in Playford Road in Rushmere just before 3.45pm today (September 16).

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said four appliances are currently at the scene. 

She added: "The fire started in one shed but has now spread to a further two."

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed that officers are also at the scene to help with traffic management and that a road closure is in place. 

Appliances from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Leiston and Princes Street have been called to tackle the blaze. 

