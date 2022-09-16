Road closed as emergency services called to fire
Published: 5:16 PM September 16, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A road on the outskirts of Ipswich has been closed while emergency services attend a fire involving a number of sheds.
Fire crews were called to the blaze in Playford Road in Rushmere just before 3.45pm today (September 16).
A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said four appliances are currently at the scene.
She added: "The fire started in one shed but has now spread to a further two."
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed that officers are also at the scene to help with traffic management and that a road closure is in place.
Appliances from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Leiston and Princes Street have been called to tackle the blaze.