Road closed as emergency services called to fire

A road on the outskirts of Ipswich has been closed while emergency services attend a fire involving a number of sheds.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in Playford Road in Rushmere just before 3.45pm today (September 16).

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said four appliances are currently at the scene.

She added: "The fire started in one shed but has now spread to a further two."

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed that officers are also at the scene to help with traffic management and that a road closure is in place.

Appliances from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Leiston and Princes Street have been called to tackle the blaze.