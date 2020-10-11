Video

Road closed as fire crews treat injured horse in Ipswich

A busy road in Ipswich was closed by police fro several hours as firefighters rescued an injured horse.

Suffolk police were called just before 10.30am on Sunday to Yarmouth Road, opposite the entrance to Yeoman Close.

Four fire crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Bury St Edmunds stations were also called to the scene.

Firefighters were seen lifting the horse using a crane and harnesses, with the vehicle the horse was travelling in parked nearby.

Police closed Yarmouth Road at both ends fore around two hours and redirected traffic away from the scene.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service called a stop at 12.15pm and a police spokesman confirmed the road had reopened a short while later.