E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Road closed as fire crews treat injured horse in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 12:41 11 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:48 11 October 2020

Police were called shortly before 1030am Picture: ARCHANT

Police were called shortly before 1030am Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A busy road in Ipswich was closed by police fro several hours as firefighters rescued an injured horse.

Officers closed Yarmouth Road at both ends Picture: ARCHANTOfficers closed Yarmouth Road at both ends Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police were called just before 10.30am on Sunday to Yarmouth Road, opposite the entrance to Yeoman Close.

Four fire crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Bury St Edmunds stations were also called to the scene.

Firefighters were seen lifting the horse using a crane and harnesses, with the vehicle the horse was travelling in parked nearby.

Police closed Yarmouth Road at both ends fore around two hours and redirected traffic away from the scene.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service called a stop at 12.15pm and a police spokesman confirmed the road had reopened a short while later.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Road closed as fire crews treat injured horse in Ipswich

Police were called shortly before 1030am Picture: ARCHANT

This is why you can expect delays on the A14 tomorrow

A tank is being escorted through Suffolk on Monday (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Could Town Fund bring residents living by busy Ipswich road together?

Swaraj Jeyasingh, Tracey Needham, Sara Pells and Julianne Roworth at the Taste Community Cafe in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Dobra linked with Crawley loan

Armando Dobra has been linked with a loan move to Crawley Town Picture: STEVE WALLER

MP hopes that freeport plans could help boost jobs in Felixstowe

Therese Coffey hopes that freeports could bring more jobs to Felixstowe Picture: GREGG BROWN