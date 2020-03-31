Coronavirus crisis delays work on new road for Wolsey Grange

The closure of the A1071 on the edge of Ipswich has been delayed because of the coronavirus crisis. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The planned closure of one of the busiest roads on the edge of Ipswich has been postponed to avoid the need for engineers to work on the project during the height of the coronavirus crisis.

Developers Taylor Wimpey East Anglia had planned to close the A1071 between London Road and Poplar Lane for three months between the middle of April to the middle of July.

They are developing the new Wolsey Grange housing estate.

The company needs to shut the road for major improvements which form part of the main infrastructure package to support the new homes at Wolsey Grange. The decision to put off the work has been made in line with government advice to protect the safety of the public and reduce the spread of the virus.

The Wolsey Grange highways improvements included road upgrades at the junction of the A1071/ Poplar Lane, the section of the A1071 between Poplar Lane and the A1214 and to the junction of the A1071/ A1214/ Scrivener Drive.

A spokeswoman for Taylor Wimpey East Anglia said: “For us, the health and safety of the general public and project staff always comes first and that’s why we have listened to guidance from the government and have taken the decision to postpone our scheduled highway improvements at our Wolsey Grange development

“Although the situation continues to change, we are maintaining our communication with Suffolk County Council Highways and our contractors and will continue to watch out for advice from the government.

“We remain committed to delivering quality long-term traffic improvements across the local area, and we would like to thank all members of the public for your patience and understanding during this time.”

Wolsey Grange is set to be a major development to the south of Ipswich – it is actually in the village of Sproughton and was given planning approval by Babergh council in 2016 despite fears that it could change the character of the village.

Work has started on the first phase of 145 homes – ultimately up to 475 could be built between the A1071 and the A14 – and the planned roadworks are needed to create an entrance to the site and to allow services to be brought in to reach the new homes to be built over the next few years.