Warning to motorists after thieves target 29 vehicles in nine days

PUBLISHED: 10:01 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 11 September 2019

Almost 30 vehicles were broken into in the space of a few days Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Archant

Police are investigating 29 thefts from vehicles in Ipswich in recent days.

Some vehicles were either left unlocked or with valuables in view.

Between September 1 and 9, items including wallets, purses, change, phones, sunglasses and passports were stolen from vehicles.

Most were targeted between September 5 and 9, in Eustace Road, Kemball Street, Bramford Road, St Anthonys Crescent, Park North, Foxglove Crescent, Richmond Road, Sherrington Road, Meadow Crescent, Westerfield Road, Mendip Drive, London Road, St Marys Road, Lackford Place, Benacre Road, Sloeberry Road and St Johns Road.

Police advised motorists to remove items, if possible; lock vehicles and check the doors are locked before leaving; close all windows and park in a secure area subject to good surveillance.

If you have information, email suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or call 101.

