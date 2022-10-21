News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Updated

Roads remain closed after package found in Ipswich town centre

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:23 PM October 21, 2022
Updated: 7:03 PM October 21, 2022
Roads remain closed after an unidentified package was found in Ipswich

Roads remain closed after an unidentified package was found in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Roads around Ipswich town centre remain closed after an unidentified package was found. 

Officers were called just after midday on Friday. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a cordon is in place near the Willis Building on Friars Street. 

The spokesman confirmed that roads around the town centre are still closed and the incident is ongoing. 

A number of businesses have been evacuated as a result of the incident. 

A number of police cars are in the area.

Police at the scene of the incident in the town centre

Police at the scene of the incident in the town centre - Credit: Archant

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) was called to the scene and a 100-metre cordon is being put in place while EOD and police deal with the package.

Most Read

  1. 1 Road closures and cordon after unidentified package found in Ipswich
  2. 2 Concerns major retailer in Ipswich town centre may close down
  3. 3 Jobs at risk as Ipswich hotel taken over for government use
  1. 4 Roads remain closed after package found in Ipswich town centre
  2. 5 Severe delays on busy road off A14 after crash involving motorcyclist
  3. 6 Ipswich man admits strangling former partner while delivering baby milk
  4. 7 'Do not eat' - Products sold at supermarkets recalled over safety fears
  5. 8 Computer hacker jailed for profiting off Ed Sheeran and US rapper songs
  6. 9 Trucker accused of causing death by dangerous driving on A14 to stand trial
  7. 10 New iPhone and bank cards stolen after car broken into in Ipswich

A number of roads have been closed as a result of the incident and people are being asked to avoid the area. 

Further emergency vehicles were seen at the cordon shortly after 6pm on Friday night.

Further emergency vehicles were seen at the cordon shortly after 6pm on Friday night. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The cordon was still in place shortly after 6pm on Friday night.

The cordon was still in place shortly after 6pm on Friday night. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Further emergency vehicles were seen at the cordon shortly after 6pm on Friday night.

Further emergency vehicles were seen at the cordon shortly after 6pm on Friday night. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Shortly after 6pm, a number of emergency vehicles remained on the scene and the cordon remained in place. 

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A cyclist who was killed in a crash in Ipswich has been named locally

Suffolk Live News

Cyclist killed in Ipswich crash named

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Peek

Family's tribute to star dad, 41, who will be 'missed forever'

Aleksandra Cupriak

person
The new-look Chefs' Whites restaurant

Food and Drink

Relaunched Ipswich restaurant offers gourmet breakfast for under £6

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Chelmondiston C of E Primary School - Cygnet Class

Gallery

First Class: The new faces at Ipswich schools in 2022

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon