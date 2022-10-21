Updated
Roads remain closed after package found in Ipswich town centre
- Credit: Archant
Roads around Ipswich town centre remain closed after an unidentified package was found.
Officers were called just after midday on Friday.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said a cordon is in place near the Willis Building on Friars Street.
The spokesman confirmed that roads around the town centre are still closed and the incident is ongoing.
A number of businesses have been evacuated as a result of the incident.
A number of police cars are in the area.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) was called to the scene and a 100-metre cordon is being put in place while EOD and police deal with the package.
A number of roads have been closed as a result of the incident and people are being asked to avoid the area.
Shortly after 6pm, a number of emergency vehicles remained on the scene and the cordon remained in place.