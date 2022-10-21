Roads remain closed after package found in Ipswich town centre

Updated

Roads remain closed after an unidentified package was found in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Roads around Ipswich town centre remain closed after an unidentified package was found.

Officers were called just after midday on Friday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a cordon is in place near the Willis Building on Friars Street.

The spokesman confirmed that roads around the town centre are still closed and the incident is ongoing.

A number of businesses have been evacuated as a result of the incident.

A number of police cars are in the area.

Police at the scene of the incident in the town centre - Credit: Archant

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) was called to the scene and a 100-metre cordon is being put in place while EOD and police deal with the package.

A number of roads have been closed as a result of the incident and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Further emergency vehicles were seen at the cordon shortly after 6pm on Friday night. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The cordon was still in place shortly after 6pm on Friday night. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Further emergency vehicles were seen at the cordon shortly after 6pm on Friday night. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Shortly after 6pm, a number of emergency vehicles remained on the scene and the cordon remained in place.