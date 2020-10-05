Where are Ipswich’s worst roadworks – and how long will they last?

Parts of Ipswich seem blighted by roadworks at present – but while individual sections of work are being completed all the time, more projects are starting. So where are motorists likely to find major problems over the last few months of the year?

Foxhall Road has been causing issues for motorists for several weeks as gas company Cadent repairs and replaces a gas main serving thousands of properties. The work near the junction of Back Hamlet is nearing conclusion – but the project moves along to the Ruskin Road area for three weeks from next Monday.

Next week will also see Nacton Road closed from Monday for six days at the junction with Landseer Road for Suffolk Highways to improve the road layout. These two roadwork schemes are likely to push more traffic on to Felixstowe Road as drivers attempt to avoid the area.

This week Suffolk Highways have started work to rebuild Playford Road between Bent Lane and the junction with Woodbridge Road East on the edge of Ipswich – that is set to continue until the end of the month.

On the other side of Ipswich work by cable firm City Fibre mean there will be temporary lights at the junction of Bramford Road and Chevallier Street for a week from Thursday of this week – and Chevallier Street itself will be closed during the evenings to all cable work to be installed. City Fibre also continues to have traffic lights on Bramford Road near Windsor Road until October 14.

From Wednesday Hadleigh Road will be closed overnight for six nights while Suffolk Highways install new studs.

City Fibre teams set to use temporary traffic lights across the north west of the town while they install new cables in Fircroft Road, Henley Road, Westerfield Road and Tuddenham Road over the next two weeks.

That company is set to start work in the east of Ipswich during the winter – and that is expected to cause considerable disruption during its cable-laying programme that is likely to continue until the end of 2022.

In addition to these roadworks, there are also a number of road closures that were put in place to encourage more cycling during the lockdown and the summer – they are set to remain in place until the middle of next year.

Traffic has now returned to about 80% of pre-lockdown levels, but there has not so far been a return to pre-pandemic morning and evening rush-hour peaks.