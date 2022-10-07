'It's where I feel at home': Rob races to major championship title
- Credit: St James Racing
An "elated" 20-year-old racing driver has been crowned champion on his home circuit.
Rob Welham, who was born in Ipswich, has taken home the F1000 title for the first time after winning at Snetterton, in Norfolk.
The former Claydon High School student has been into cars since he was young and with his family's backing has quickly navigated his way to the top of the podium.
His first experience of driving was at Anglia Indoor Karting after his parents bought him some trainers that made him taller, allowing him to have a go in the proper karts.
He has been racing F1000 cars, which are single seater race cars, since 2018, and in just his second race, managed a podium finish.
Rob said: "To win the championship at Snetterton was fantastic.
"Crossing the line I was obviously elated, but also relieved that everything had worked out, all the sacrifices and hard work had paid off.
"To have my family, friends and sponsors there to witness it too made it all the better."
The championship comprises of six tracks, with three races at each, including one at the home of British motor racing, Silverstone.
Since Rob started racing, he has won nine championships, won 94 races, two British titles and has broken one record, and this year, had 11 podium finishes.
Rob, who has dyslexia, continued: "When I was young, I always felt I was rubbish at everything, which didn't do much for my self esteem.
"But when I found racing, I found something I was good at and that gave me confidence in myself.
"We have never really had the money for motorsport, but my parents have always supported me.
"We struggle a lot with funding and have previously sold our car to pay for an engine rebuild.
"I am very lucky to have some very supportive sponsors on board, without whom, I absolutely wouldn't be able to race."
Rob has hopes of becoming a professional racing driver. He said: "It's what I love more than anything.
"It is where I feel at home and I am good at it.
"We are planning another season in F1000, and I am looking forward to running the #1 and defending the title."