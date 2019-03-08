Man charged with assaulting police officer after Ipswich robbery
PUBLISHED: 13:36 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:36 21 October 2019
GOOGLE MAPS
A man is due to appear in court in connection with the alleged assault and robbery of a cyclist and assaulting a police officer in Ipswich.
Suffolk police say the robbery happened on Thursday, October 17, around 7.45pm, as the male cyclist was riding along the footpath in West End Road, near the River Gipping.
Sheridan Melville, 23, of no fixed address, is also charged with assaulting a police officer and theft.
He was remanded in custody and appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Saturday, October 18.
Melville was remanded in custody pending a future court appearance at a date not yet disclosed.
