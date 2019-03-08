Man 'pulled to ground and robbed' at Ipswich cashpoint

The robbery took place outside the Chantry Post Office in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 50s was robbed after withdrawing £100 from a post office cashpoint in Ipswich.

The incident happened at some point between 12.30am and 12.45am yesterday, July 11, outside the Chantry Post Office in Hawthorn Drive.

A victim, a man in his 50s, had met up with a man he knew as 'Robert', and an acquaintance of 'Robert', at his home.

The three men walked together to the cashpoint outside the post office, where the victim withdrew £100.

He was then pulled backwards by his coat, causing him to fall to the ground, and robbed by 'Robert's' acquaintance - who he described as a black man.

The victim managed to grab the black man's tracksuit bottoms and retrieved his bank card, but the robber fled the scene with the money. The victim was unhurt.

The black man is described as slim and just under 6ft tall, wearing a t-shirt and tracksuit bottoms that were possibly grey.

The man known as 'Robert' was white, about 40 years old, unshaven, and wearing jeans and possibly a t-shirt.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of it should contact Ipswich CID quoting crime reference 37/40505/19.

They can do so via the police website, by emailing jared.fortune@suffolk.pnn.police.uk, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.