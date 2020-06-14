Fire crews rescue person trapped under furniture
PUBLISHED: 12:28 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 14 June 2020
Archant
Emergency services were called to a house in Ipswich today after reports that a person was trapped under a wardrobe.
Firefighters and ambulance medics were called to the property in Robeck Road after the accident in a bedroom.
You may also want to watch:
Two fire crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street attended to remove the wardrobe so that medical staff could attend to the person involved.
The incident happened at 11.14am and one fire crew was stood down within a few minutes and both had left the scene by 11.50am.
The ambulance crew provided assistance to the person who had been trapped by the piece of furniture but the extent of any injuries is not known at this stage.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.