Fire crews rescue person trapped under furniture

PUBLISHED: 12:28 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 14 June 2020

Paramedics and firefighters helped rescue a person trapped by a wardrobe Picture: SIMON PARKER

Emergency services were called to a house in Ipswich today after reports that a person was trapped under a wardrobe.

Firefighters and ambulance medics were called to the property in Robeck Road after the accident in a bedroom.

Two fire crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street attended to remove the wardrobe so that medical staff could attend to the person involved.

The incident happened at 11.14am and one fire crew was stood down within a few minutes and both had left the scene by 11.50am.

The ambulance crew provided assistance to the person who had been trapped by the piece of furniture but the extent of any injuries is not known at this stage.

Body found under Orwell Bridge

The body was found under the Orwell Bridge early this morning. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Councillor quits after hundreds of complaints over sharing of racist posts

The county council has received more 600 complaints about Robin Vickery sharing racist Facebook posts. Picture Sarah Lucy Brown

Police investigate after video shows officers question black couple on Ipswich driveway

Police officers have been seen questioning a black couple on a driveway in Ipswich after a video emerged on Twitter of the incident. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

'We felt so worthless and invisible'- what it's like to be homeless in Ipswich

Lucy Buchholz slept rough in Ipswich to experience homelessness first hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

