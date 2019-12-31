E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Pub site owners given 28 days to carry out work to 'dangerous' building

31 December, 2019 - 13:00
Site of the former Rose and Crown pub on the corner of Bramford Road and Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Site of the former Rose and Crown pub on the corner of Bramford Road and Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A group of trustees behind plans to turn a derelict Ipswich pub into a Kurdish community centre have been given 28 days to carry out essential work to make the building safe.

Ipswich Borough Council took the group to court on Monday to seek an order for necessary work to be completed at the former Rose and Crown site - on the corner of Bramford Road and Norwich Road.

The application was brought under section 77 of the Building Act against Mohmid Rahim, Salar Ali, Eysa Mohammed and Taha Mohammed, as well as Taha Muhamad and Khalid Albayti, neither of whom were present at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on the day of the hearing.

Work to convert the building into a functioning community centre began in early 2017 but was halted that November, forcing the closure of Bramford Road for two months, after health and safety officers deemed it "structurally unsafe".

The borough council ordered demolition of most of the building and funded the installation of scaffolding to keep the remaining structure standing.

You may also want to watch:

Magistrates heard that the group behind redevelopment had paid two of three invoices for the scaffolding - but still owed the council an outstanding balance of £4,500.

However, the court heard, positive steps had been taken in recent months, including the appointment of a builder and architect, and ongoing discussion with the council concerning remedial work.

An application had also been lodged with the county council for a further closure of Bramford Road in order to carry out the necessary work.

The borough council had initially sought approval for an application to order the work be completed within 14 days, but had since extended the period to allow 28 days from the date of imposition at court.

Speaking through an intermediary, the group members said they had done everything to ensure the building came down safely, but had faced various issues, including negotiation of a 'flying freehold' connection to a neighbouring property.

All of the trustees will be jointly and separately liable for the order - failure to comply with which is a criminal offence, and gives a local authority power to undertake the works and to recover the cost from the owner.

Most Read

Man in his 80s dies in Ipswich house fire

A man in his eighties has died in a house fire in Teal Close, Ipswich Pictrure: ADAM HOWLETT

Landlord’s dismay as Ipswich community pub set to close in new year

Earl Kitchener landlord Steve Wardley said he is upset to close the business but has no other choice Picture: STEVE WARDLEY

Cyclist involved in crash dies from injuries

Yarmouth Road closed while police attended the crash between a cyclist and car Picture: ARCHANT

Rolling roadblock ends on A14 after reports of man walking near carriageway

A rolling road block has been set up on the A14 westbound near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

‘Only use A&E if absolutely necessary’ - hospitals’ warning amid ‘high level’ of demand

Health bosses have urged patients to avoid visiting hospitals due to demand Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in his 80s dies in Ipswich house fire

A man in his eighties has died in a house fire in Teal Close, Ipswich Pictrure: ADAM HOWLETT

Landlord’s dismay as Ipswich community pub set to close in new year

Earl Kitchener landlord Steve Wardley said he is upset to close the business but has no other choice Picture: STEVE WARDLEY

Cyclist involved in crash dies from injuries

Yarmouth Road closed while police attended the crash between a cyclist and car Picture: ARCHANT

Rolling roadblock ends on A14 after reports of man walking near carriageway

A rolling road block has been set up on the A14 westbound near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

‘Only use A&E if absolutely necessary’ - hospitals’ warning amid ‘high level’ of demand

Health bosses have urged patients to avoid visiting hospitals due to demand Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Pub site owners given 28 days to carry out work to ‘dangerous’ building

Site of the former Rose and Crown pub on the corner of Bramford Road and Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

‘Think before going to A&E’ - plea to patients as medics battle busy night

Ipswich Hospital Garrett Anderson Centre where the Accident and Emergency department is based. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Huge emergency presence called to ‘incident’ near Rendlesham Forest

Emergency services are responding to an 'incident' near Rendlesham Forest. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

How much do Suffolk Citizens Advice Bureau bring to the county’s economy?

Staff and volunteers from Suffolk branches of Citizens Advice outside Endeavour House, Ipswich, ahead of the Suffolk County Council cabinet meeting discussing funding cuts in early 2019. Picture: NELLEKE VAN HELFTEREN

From Ed Sheeran to Noah’s Ark and the Copdock lorry crash - our review of your top reads of 2019

Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists