Nostalgia: Royal visits to Ipswich over the decades

PUBLISHED: 14:30 02 July 2020

Princess of Wales, Diana visiting Ipswich in February 1990 Picture: ARCHANT

Princess of Wales, Diana visiting Ipswich in February 1990 Picture: ARCHANT

Huge crowds and plenty of excitement usually accompany royal visits, though some occasions are more low key and away from the public eye.

The Queen's Silver Jubilee visit to Ipswich in 1977 Picture: ANDY ABBOTTThe Queen's Silver Jubilee visit to Ipswich in 1977 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Over the years Ipswich has seen both and they are always memorable to those involved, with the chance to meet or see a member of our royal family still quite a rare occasion.

In 1977, a large proportion of the population of the county town turned out to see the Queen on July 11 as she visited as part of her silver jubilee national tour.

People lined the streets to see her cavalcade make its way through the town and the Cornhill was packed as Her Majesty did a walkabout to meet the crowds before a series of official functions.

In contrast, her husband’s visit to the town four years earlier almost went unnoticed – unless you were a pupil of member of staff at Ipswich School.

A plaque was dedicated to Princess Alexandra in 1979 as she opened the Wolsey Theatre Picture: ARCHANTA plaque was dedicated to Princess Alexandra in 1979 as she opened the Wolsey Theatre Picture: ARCHANT

The Duke of Edinburgh was invited to open a new building at the school.

Their daughter-in-law Diana also generated large crowds when she visited in 1990 to see Crown Pools and take part in other activities. She was also a highly-popular visitor to the Suffolk Show in 1986.

Tell us your memories of the royal family visiting Ipswich – email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Princess Margaret arriving at Ipswich Station in August 1966 Picture: ARCHANTPrincess Margaret arriving at Ipswich Station in August 1966 Picture: ARCHANT

The Queen looking radiant during her 1977 Silver Jubilee visit to Ipswich - seen here with the mayor of Ipswich David Myer leaving tjhe Corn Exchange Picture: ARCHANTThe Queen looking radiant during her 1977 Silver Jubilee visit to Ipswich - seen here with the mayor of Ipswich David Myer leaving tjhe Corn Exchange Picture: ARCHANT

Huge crowds at the Cornhill greet the queen on her silver jubilee visit to Ipswich on July 11, 1977 Picture: ARCHANTHuge crowds at the Cornhill greet the queen on her silver jubilee visit to Ipswich on July 11, 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

Were you among the Cornhill crowds to greet the Queeen in 1977 Picture: ARCHANTWere you among the Cornhill crowds to greet the Queeen in 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

Diana Princess of Wales visits Crown Pools in Ipswich in 1990. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYDiana Princess of Wales visits Crown Pools in Ipswich in 1990. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Plenty of Union flags were waving around as Prince Charles visited Ipswich music and drama centre in 1983 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLPlenty of Union flags were waving around as Prince Charles visited Ipswich music and drama centre in 1983 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Did you meet Prince Charles in 1983? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLDid you meet Prince Charles in 1983? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Everyone holding out their hands hoping to shake Prince Charle's hand on his visit to Ipswich in 1983 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLEveryone holding out their hands hoping to shake Prince Charle's hand on his visit to Ipswich in 1983 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

On Princess Diana's visit to Ipswich in 1990 she also visited Christchurch Park Picture: ARCHANTOn Princess Diana's visit to Ipswich in 1990 she also visited Christchurch Park Picture: ARCHANT

Prince Phillip visited Ipswich school in 1973 to open a new building at the school Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLPrince Phillip visited Ipswich school in 1973 to open a new building at the school Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Prince Phillip chats with the pupils of Ipswich school Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLPrince Phillip chats with the pupils of Ipswich school Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

