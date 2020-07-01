Nostalgia: Royal visits to Ipswich over the decades
PUBLISHED: 14:30 02 July 2020
Huge crowds and plenty of excitement usually accompany royal visits, though some occasions are more low key and away from the public eye.
Over the years Ipswich has seen both and they are always memorable to those involved, with the chance to meet or see a member of our royal family still quite a rare occasion.
In 1977, a large proportion of the population of the county town turned out to see the Queen on July 11 as she visited as part of her silver jubilee national tour.
People lined the streets to see her cavalcade make its way through the town and the Cornhill was packed as Her Majesty did a walkabout to meet the crowds before a series of official functions.
In contrast, her husband’s visit to the town four years earlier almost went unnoticed – unless you were a pupil of member of staff at Ipswich School.
The Duke of Edinburgh was invited to open a new building at the school.
Their daughter-in-law Diana also generated large crowds when she visited in 1990 to see Crown Pools and take part in other activities. She was also a highly-popular visitor to the Suffolk Show in 1986.
Tell us your memories of the royal family visiting Ipswich – email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.