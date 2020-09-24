Popular Ipswich Rudolph Run confirmed for 2020 as organisers ‘confident’ of social distancing

Santa on the Ipswich Rudolph Run in 2019. The event will be held in 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Excited children will get to see this year’s popular Rudolph Run in Ipswich despite Covid-19 - after organisers confirmed: “We are confident that we can safely deliver Rudolph for all volunteers and the public.”

The Rudolph Run has raised £5,000 for SERV Suffolk and Cambridgeshire. Picture: IPSWICH GREYFRIARS ROUND TABLE The Rudolph Run has raised £5,000 for SERV Suffolk and Cambridgeshire. Picture: IPSWICH GREYFRIARS ROUND TABLE

Organised by Ipswich Greyfriars Round Table, the annual Rudolph Run is a festive highlight for families in the town - as children wrap up warm and head out on to the streets of Ipswich to see Father Christmas.

Naturally, there were some fears that this year’s event might not be able to go ahead due to the ongoing pandemic.

However Glenn Williamson, chairman of Ipswich Greyfriars Round Table, said the 2020 event - the Run’s 50th anniversary - would go ahead and added: “Changes to maintain appropriate social distancing will be announced very soon.”

The news comes as Ipswich Greyfriars Round Table presented a cheque for £5,000 - raised during the 2019 Rudolph Run - to SERV Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

SERV volunteers deliver urgently needed blood, donated breast milk and medical equipment to local NHS hospitals, milk banks, hospices and air ambulances.

During the pandemic, SERV increased its service to deliver PPE, medicines and supplies to people self-isolating.

This year, the charity has made 1,525 deliveries and is now running 24 hours a day.

The £5,000 from Ipswich Round Table will help it to buy a new bike to help deliver essential to hospitals, air ambulances, hospices and pharmacies.