Star-studded rugby festival takes place at top Ipswich school

Rugby stars, amateurs and fans from all over the country descended on Suffolk this weekend for a national festival at a top Ipswich school.

St Joseph’s College celebrated its 36th National Schools Rugby Festival this weekend.

The festival sees the top 15 rugby-playing schools from around the UK competing, with rugby scouts in attendance from Premiership Academy and Wales RFU on the hunt for stand-out talent.

Several past alumni of St Joseph’s who have now made names for themselves in the world of rugby returned to the school, including Lewis Ludlam and Luc Jeannot. Also in attendance were George Wacokecoke and former England players Martin Corry MBE and Alex King.

Luc Jeannot remembers taking part in the festival as a pupil.

He said: “I came to St Jo’s a little bit late, at the end of sixth form. But when I got here, it was amazing how much emphasis there was on the festival, you could tell that everyone, the kids from year seven upwards, it was everything they wanted to do when they got to the end of their time at St Joseph’s.

“It was the pinnacle of what you could achieve. I was really lucky to be a part of that.”

“It is really high-level rugby that gets played here,” explained Lucy Bolton, senior events co-ordinator at the school.

“This weekend, we’ve had Marlborough College, Trinity College and Strathallan School from Scotland.”

Anthony O’Riordan is the director of sport at St Joseph’s.

He said: “The talent on display never ceases to amaze me.

“Furthermore, it always takes my breath away when the following year, you see some of the student athletes playing for premiership and championship rugby teams on the television.

“It is humbling and inspiring to think that Ipswich and St Joseph’s College have played a part in that person's journey into top-flight professional sport.

‘We are immensely proud not only of our student athletes who represent the College over that two-day period, but also of the part we play in helping develop and prepare rugby players of the future.”

The tournament ended with a win for Millfield School from Somerset.

