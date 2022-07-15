Ipswich Runner completes 12km run around Big Hoot

Sophie Bell completed the run on the official launch day for the summer-long trail - Credit: Sophie Bell

An Ipswich runner has become one of the first people to visit all 50 Big Hoot statues after running 12km on the first day of the trail.

Sophie Bell finished the run on Sunday 19 June, the official launch day for the summer-long spectacle.

Starting at Holywells Park, her route saw her follow Ipswich Waterfront, towards the train station, before looping around to Christchurch Park and finishing outside St Peters by the Waterfront Arts & Heritage Centre.

Sophie, 32, completed the run in just 1 hour and 15 minutes.

"The route was about 12km in total, but I did take one wrong turn!", the Holywells resident said.

"It was really nice to explore the town.

"It is definitely bringing people back into the town ad it's something which brings miles to the faces of people of all ages."

The Big Hoot will run until September 3, with all raised funds going to St Elizabeth Hospice.

Celia Joseph, community relationships fundraising manager for the charity, said: "Well done Sophie for being quick off the mark to visit all our Hoots.

"It is brilliant to see so many people engaging with the trail, exploring the town centre, enjoying the fantastic designs and also learning a little more about the hospice in the process."