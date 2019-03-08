Thunderstorms

Hundreds take part in Elmer Run through Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 10:15 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 11 July 2019

The group, led by Sean Connor of the Suffolk Trail Runners, set off to complete the 6.5 mile route through the town centre, Holywells Park and Christchurch Park Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

The group, led by Sean Connor of the Suffolk Trail Runners, set off to complete the 6.5 mile route through the town centre, Holywells Park and Christchurch Park Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

JAKE FOXFORD

A herd of joggers have taken on the Ipswich Elmer Run - taking in the town's art trail and raising money for St Elizabeth Hospice.

Over 140 runners turned out for the Elmer Run - the second of its kind in Ipswich - in support of St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: JAKE FOXFORDOver 140 runners turned out for the Elmer Run - the second of its kind in Ipswich - in support of St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

The stampede of 140 people was made up of runners for multiple groups in Ipswich and Suffolk, with people soaking up the scenic parts of Ipswich on a summer evening on July 10.

Leading the group was Sean Connor of the Suffolk Trail Runners, who led the first Elmer Run with the Run For Your Life group in June with 84 other runners.

Mr Connor said: "The last one was so popular, it's really taken me by surprise but it's great to be running for such a good cause.

Sean Connor painted Edna the Elmer with Chris Rose, who lost his wife Angela to cancer. The pair posed with the elephant before setting off on the first Elmer Run Picture: RUN FOR YOUR LIFESean Connor painted Edna the Elmer with Chris Rose, who lost his wife Angela to cancer. The pair posed with the elephant before setting off on the first Elmer Run Picture: RUN FOR YOUR LIFE

"We take off through the town centre, past a lot of elephants before we head past Ipswich High School, through Christchurch Park and finish at Lloyds Avenue."

The route is a 6.5-mile circuit, starting at the Cornhill and the Castle on the Hill Elmer - designed as a tribute to Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran by artist Mik Richardson - and takes in dozens of the artworks.

Before gathering on the steps of the old Post Office, the group visited the Learning Herd of elephants in Sailmalkers Shopping Centre, a set of smaller Elmers decorated by schools and youth groups across Ipswich.

Inside was one particular elephant, Edna - a tribute to former runner Angela Rose, who died in February 2019 at St Elizabeth Hospice after a battle with breast cancer.

Mr Connor added: "I don't think there's one person running this route who doesn't know someone who has been affected by cancer in the life.

"It's really important to be doing this to raise money for the hospice."

There were medals to be bought for the finishers of the run, with all the money raised going to St Elizabeth Hospice.

The third Elmer Run will take place on Sunday, August 4.

