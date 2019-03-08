Partly Cloudy

Traffic building at top of Bishops Hill in Ipswich following three vehicle collision

PUBLISHED: 18:35 16 April 2019

Heavy traffic is building at the junction of Bishops Hill, Felixstowe Road, Nacton Road and Rosehill Road in Ipswich following a collision between a BMW 4 series, a Kia Sedona and a Ford Galaxy. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Heavy traffic is building at the junction of Bishops Hill, Felixstowe Road, Nacton Road and Rosehill Road in Ipswich following a collision between a BMW 4 series, a Kia Sedona and a Ford Galaxy. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Suffolk police have been called to the scene of the collision between a BMW 4 series, a Kia Sedona and a Ford Galaxy near Holywells Park in Ipswich this evening.

The collision occurred at the crossroads between Nacton Road, Rosehill Road, Felixstowe Road and Bishops Hill at around 5.55pm today, Tuesday, April 16.

The roads are partially blocked, with traffic building in the area while recovery for the three vehicles is being arranged.

The East of England Ambulance Service have not been called to the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “We were called by a member of the public to reports of a three-vehicle collision near Holywells Park earlier this evening.

“We arrived on the scene of the collision, between a grey BMW 4 series, a brown Kia Sedona and a grey Ford Galaxy shortly before 5.55pm.

“Traffic is beginning to build in the area.

“There are currently no reported injuries.”

