WATCH: Ipswich's 50ft Christmas tree arrives on the Cornhill

The huge Cornhill Christmas tree being moved into position last year Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY Archant

Crowds watched on as Ipswich's 50ft Christmas tree was delivered to the town's Cornhill ahead of Thursday's festive lights switch-on.

The Ipswich Society captured footage of the imposing tree, which arrived from Elveden Forest, being lifted into place on Sunday ready for Thursday's event, which runs from 4.30pm to 7pm.

This year's big switch-on will feature an evening of entertainment and panto antics.

Singer Jade Mayjean of The Voice fame will perform on stage, with a mix of original tracks from her album and classic fun Christmas tunes, and cast members will give a sneak preview of The Regent's Christmas pantomime, Cinderella.

Hudson Group will be giving away bags of reindeer food and collecting for charity, and children will be able to have selfies taken in front of Santa's sleigh.

A previous Ipswich Christmas light switch-on Picture: PAGEPIX A previous Ipswich Christmas light switch-on Picture: PAGEPIX

The event will also mark the start of the town's late-night shopping on Thursdays until Christmas.

Organisers say there is limited capacity and gates will be shut when the limit is reached, so it is advisable to get there early.

A special area in front of the Town Hall steps will be set aside for wheelchair users and people with mobility needs.