Ipswich's largest B&M to open its doors on Saturday

New B&M Warren Heath Photo: Paul Geater Archant

Ipswich's first B&M Garden Centre and store is due to open in the former Homebase superstore at Warren Heath on Saturday morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New B&M Warren Heath Photo: Paul Geater New B&M Warren Heath Photo: Paul Geater

The company has moved across Felixstowe Road into a much larger premises and has almost doubled the number of staff it employs - going up from 43 to 83.

Ipswich deputy mayor Jane Riley is due to officially open the new store, supported by officials from FIND - which runs a foodbank in the town and has been adopted by B&M as its Ipswich charity.

The charity help those in the local community who are living in poverty. They offer free food, household items, furniture, nursery equipment and much more to help ease any stress or upset.

As well as helping to open the new store, FIND will also receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers to go towards the charity.

You may also want to watch:

Store manager Tim Pitts said: "The team from FIND Ipswich really stood out for us as they go the extra mile for local people in the community, we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work they do.

"We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do."

He added: "Our new colleagues have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day, we can't wait to get the doors open on Saturday and show customers their brand new B&M."

The original store on Ransomes Europark closed on September 1 and the former Homebase site has undergone a comprehensive internal and external make over programme before it opens its doors.

The store also boasts its own garden centre - the first at a B&M in Ipswich - with everything from seeds to pots and hundreds of plant varieties delivered fresh to store throughout the season.

Homebase opened on the site at the same time as the neighbouring Sainsbury's (which originally owned the DIY company) in 1986 - but closed earlier this year as part of a rescue bid to save the struggling chain.

It was confirmed in July that B&M was to take over the site to develop it as its largest store in the town - its former store at Ransomes Europark is not expected to be empty for long as that is one of the busiest retail parks in the town which has seen several new tenants move in recently.