Join this dance group which nearly appeared on Britain's Got Talent

The dance class Believe is doing a dress rehearsal in preparation for their Valentine's Day performance. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

The Ipswich based group welcomes all ages, genders and abilities

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rebecca Darcy and Richard Picture: Victoria Pertusa Rebecca Darcy and Richard Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Anyone who hasn't had the confidence to dance before - now's your time. Believe is an all-inclusive group which welcomes students of all ages and abilities to take to the stage and express themselves through dance. You'll find people with Down's Syndrome, ADHD, autism, anxiety and wheelchair users, as well as mainstream students, ranging from six to 46 years old.

"Believe gives each and every student a confidence boost. It's wonderful to see how all the members come together to support each other, which helps them to grow individually and as a group," Rebecca Darcy, organiser of Believe says.

The positive environment at Believe is perfect for people who struggle emotionally or with their mental health. Rebecca says: "Everyone is understanding and supportive of each other's needs, and it's fantastic to see how the younger students learn from the older students, and vice versa."

Rebecca is the founder of the umbrella company Encore Theatrical Events, which is home to a number of dance classes. She comments: "At first, I didn't know whether having a dance class for a variety of different needs would work, but it's overwhelming to see how successful the group is and the strong bonds the members have formed."

From left to right: Josie, Hannah, Lotte, Georgia, Amelia and Isla, enjoying the Believe class Picture: Victoria Pertusa From left to right: Josie, Hannah, Lotte, Georgia, Amelia and Isla, enjoying the Believe class Picture: Victoria Pertusa

You may also want to watch:

For many of the young students, Believe is a safe space for them to gain independence, encouraging them to let go of their parent's hands.

"Students seem to take to the group like ducks to water, but one particular girl immediately springs to mind. She was very nervous about joining a new class but we slowly we started to see her confidence develop. Thanks to the support of the group, she has been able to perform a solo and express herself through dance. It's massively improved her mental health and she's made a lot of life-long friends in the process," Rebecca adds.

The musical theatre group covers everything from up-tempos songs to slow ballads, allowing dancers to express their emotions. Students can also have their input on dances, which helps to build their confidence and creativity, whilst fully enjoying and connecting with each piece.

Hannah and Josie love being members on Believe Picture: Victoria Pertusa Hannah and Josie love being members on Believe Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The group meets every Saturday during term time at the Millennium Jubilee Hall, Kesgrave, for rehearsals. They have recently performed at the Valentine's Day Ball at Milsoms Hall, which consisted of a 15-minute love medley. The response they received was overwhelming, and they were met with a standing ovation.

They also auditioned for Britain's Got Talent, and although they narrowly missed out on making it to the live shows, they were thrilled out get a call asking them to audition again in the future.

If you or someone you know would like to have fun, make new friends and join a friendly dance group, contact Encore Theatrical Events on Facebook or visit encoretheatricalevents.com.