Revealed: the best places to eat and drink in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 19:05 08 November 2019
Archant
These are Ipswich's best places to eat and drink, as voted for by you the public.
And this year's winners of the Ipswich Favourite Food and Drink Awards show a triumph for the underdog, with all the victors being independent businesses.
The awards are decided by a public vote and have four categories which cover the best pub/bar, cafe, restaurant and even the best dish.
The widely anticipated results were made public this month by All About Ipswich, a huge directory of interesting activities and attractions for tourists and residents in the town centre, which organises the awards.
The favourite dish award went to the TFI Vegan food stall's 'stack' burger which is located in the Ipswich food market in Queen Street.
Owner Gemma Oakes only took over in April and is thrilled that her dish has been recognised as a normal food instead of "weird vegan stuff".
"I got the news last week and I was so excited," the 26-year-old said.
"The stack is an imitation of a Big Mac and I made it like that so it doesn't scare off meat eaters.
"If you tell them it's going to taste like a Big Mac, then they're much more likely to eat it."
Gemma merged the stand with her other business Doodles Doughnuts and regularly has huge queues of customers.
The favourite pub/bar was the Greyhound in Henley Road.
Landlord Dan Lightfoot, aged 44, was very happy to get such an accolade from the residents.
He said: "It's amazing to get such a great award for the staff and all of the hard work that they put in.
"We greet everyone with a smile and make sure it's a nice atmosphere and the rest looks after itself really."
The pub's chilli nachos also managed to bag second place in the favourite dish category.
The signature dish is transformed on match days and sold as 'Norwood Nachos' for Ipswich town striker James Norwood.
Applaud Coffee was voted as the favourite cafe, run by manager Hannah Huntly and her sister Beth Cook.
The 33-year-old was most impressed that they won by the grace of the Ipswich public and puts it down to their good coffee and cake.
"Our combination of service and amazing cakes is probably what won it for us," she said.
"The chocolate Guinness cake is really popular and the gingerbread at this time of year, probably because it goes really well with coffee."
Favourite restaurant went to the Forge Kitchen and owner Robyn Grant was ecstatic to receive the award.
She said: "Being a relatively new independent, this award means such a great deal to us.
"We are hugely proud to be a part of the fantastic eating out scene in Ipswich and are hugely grateful for all of the kind support we've received from our customers and the community in our first two years.
"Many congratulations to every other award winner."
The full list of winners and runners up is as follows:
Favourite restaurant
Gold- The Forge Kitchen, Duke Street
Silver- Aqua Eight, Lion Street
Bronze- Mariners, Neptune Quay
Favourite pub/bar
Gold- The Greyhound, Henley Road
Silver- Isaacs, Wherry Quay
Bronze- Arcade Street Tavern, Arcade Street
Favourite cafe
Gold- Applaud, St Peter's Street
Silver- Hullabaloo, St Peter's Street
Bronze- Hank's Deli, Lloyd's Avenue
Favourite dish
Gold- TFI Vegan's The Stack
Silver- The Greyhound's Chilli Nachos
Bronze- Alaturka's Alaturka Spesiyal