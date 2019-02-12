Sunshine and Showers

Robber admits stealing BMW, house keys and cash

PUBLISHED: 08:00 02 March 2019

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man will be sentenced next month after admitting an offence of robbery.

Before Ipswich Crown Court today for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Freddie Cook, 23, of Ashcroft Road.

He pleaded guilty to robbing Robert Williams with others unknown of cash, three watches, a leather wallet, bank cards and loyalty cards, a purse, a driving licence, house keys and a BMW.

The offence was committed on January 15 this year.

An earlier hearing heard that Cook was charged with robbery following an incident on Tuesday, January 15, at a property in the vicinity of Clay Lane and Summer Road, Hepworth, near Diss.

Cook appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on January 25, and was remanded in custody until Friday’s hearing when Judge John Devaux adjourned sentence until April 11 for a pre-sentence report.

