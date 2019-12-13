Policeman condemns 'cold and calculating' teenage rapist

The court heard that Young followed the victim home from Cardinal Park in Ipswich.

A Suffolk police officer who investigated the rape of a woman in Ipswich has branded her teenage attacker "cold, calculating and devious" following his conviction.

Earlier this week a jury at Ipswich Crown Court found Jacob Young, 18, of Beechcroft Road, Ipswich, guilty of rape, assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and theft.

Durig his trial, the court heard how the 18-year-old followed the victim, who was being walked home by her boyfriend, from the Unit 17 nightclub in Cardinal Park.

Prior to the rape, Young had hidden in bushes near McDonald's in Cardinal Park and had taken photographs of scantily clad women, and was described as a "sexual predator" by prosecutor Jane Oldfield.

Now, the police officer in charge of the investigation has condemned Young's actions and praised the victim's courage in coming forward to give evidence.

Investigating officer Sgt Rory Prior, from the safeguarding unit, said: "I am pleased with the guilty verdict of the jury, as this case was the culmination of many hours of intensive work by the Ipswich safeguarding unit into a predatory male who was cold, calculating and devious.

"Such so-called 'stranger' attacks are extremely rare in Suffolk and so it is extremely gratifying to see him off the streets.

"I'd also pay tribute to the victim - this was an extremely distressing incident for the victim and we fully appreciate how difficult it was for her to have the courage to give evidence in court about the terrible ordeal she has suffered. During the investigation it became apparent that Young was convinced he would never be convicted.

"In what turned out to be a highly complex case, utilising all investigative tools available to us, we were able to dismantle his web of lies and deceit and safely remove someone who was a genuine threat to the public."