Two-car crash shuts major Ipswich road

Landseer Road is closed following a two car crash. Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEAD Archant

A two car crash has closed a busy road in Ipswich.

The incident happened just before 6pm today on Landseer Road when two cars collided, one of which was a white Ford Fiesta.

Police officers have had to close the road near the Riverside Clinic while emergency services work at the scene, and the fire service is also in attendance.

Three engines are at the scene and firefighters are helping a passenger who is inside one of the vehicles.

Officers are advising drivers to avoid the area while the road is closed.

Congestion is building in both directions.

Check back for updates on this breaking story as we receive more information from emergency crews.