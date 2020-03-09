Have you visitied the new hairdressers in Ipswich?

Dawn has over 30 years experience and will soon be looking to pass her knowledge on and train a new apprentice

Laila Dawn Hairdressing has opened near Christchurch Park

Laila Dawn Hairdressing Barbers and Beauty is now open opposite Christchurch Park Picture: Dawn Tidman Laila Dawn Hairdressing Barbers and Beauty is now open opposite Christchurch Park Picture: Dawn Tidman

Located on 14 St Margaret Plain, Ipswich, Laila Dawn Hairdressing is a family-run, independent and dog-friendly salon offering all hairdressing services, barbering and beauty. Owner and hairdresser Dawn Tidman specialises in colouring and cutting, and provides everything from a personal, professional hair wedding services to the traditional shampoo and set. Dawn is a competent barber and after a very successful start, looks forward to welcoming new clients to her salon.

Dawn has worked in Covent Garden, in London's West End, and various local Ipswich salons throughout her career. She has collected over 30 years' experience and has become a hairdressing assessor, college lecturer and hairdressing apprentice academy manager, training and teaching local Ipswich hairdressers, which she is very proud of.

Family is at the heart of the business. At present, Dawn and her daughter Isabel work in the salon, and her husband Mark and son Lewis are involved, too.

Dawn says: "Thanks to the support of my wonderful family, I was able to fulfil my goal of opening my own salon. All my family give their love and support and I just couldn't have done it without them - they are the best team!"

When visiting the salon, you'll also meet Paris and Nelly - Dawn's adorable poodles who have their own corner in the salon. The friendly pair welcome clients and help to ease clients who may be nervous about having their hair cut. As the salon is dog-friendly, clients can bring their own dogs in, too.

Dawn adds: "We're also in a lovely location right opposite Christchurch park, which helps people find us as the postcode can often send people to the back of the salon!"

Dawn is looking for a new self-employed stylist to join the team, please contact the salon for details. In September, Dawn will employ an apprentice. She says: "I know the industry inside out and I love training new apprentices and passing on my skills to the future generations."

Dawn would like to offer all new client 50% off any cutting service for ladies and barbering. She also offers hairdressing courses in-salon, which range from mums learning to plait, to experienced stylists wanting to improve their cutting or colouring skills.

For more information, please visit lailadawnhairdressing.com, find the salon on Facebook and Instagram or call 01473 809145.