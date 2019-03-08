Ipswich Sailmakers cuts energy bill by bringing in new lighting system

Sailmakers manager Mike Sorhaindo with one of the new low-energy bulbs. Picture: SIMON LEE/SAILMAKERS Simon Lee Photography

Ipswich’s Sailmakers shopping centre is going green and saving money by installing low-energy lightbulbs in the centre.

It has installed LED lights and changed the way the lights operate – and should save an estimated £28,000 on its annual bills.

Sailmakers Manager Mike Sorhaindo made the changes after being set a target of cutting electrical consumption by 3% but deciding that was nowhere near ambitious enough.

Mr Sorhaindo and his team analysed the mall lighting required and by moving most of the overnight lights onto a different switching mechanism they cut the lighting being used during the 12 hour overnight period by over 50% immediately.

He said: “We were encouraged to go a step further as there was an opportunity to reduce back of house lighting by converting all the fittings to LED.

“This only took a month and we expect to recoup the cost within four months.”