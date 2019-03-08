Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Ipswich Sailmakers cuts energy bill by bringing in new lighting system

PUBLISHED: 15:38 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 21 March 2019

Sailmakers manager Mike Sorhaindo with one of the new low-energy bulbs. Picture: SIMON LEE/SAILMAKERS

Sailmakers manager Mike Sorhaindo with one of the new low-energy bulbs. Picture: SIMON LEE/SAILMAKERS

Simon Lee Photography

Ipswich’s Sailmakers shopping centre is going green and saving money by installing low-energy lightbulbs in the centre.

It has installed LED lights and changed the way the lights operate – and should save an estimated £28,000 on its annual bills.

Sailmakers Manager Mike Sorhaindo made the changes after being set a target of cutting electrical consumption by 3% but deciding that was nowhere near ambitious enough.

Mr Sorhaindo and his team analysed the mall lighting required and by moving most of the overnight lights onto a different switching mechanism they cut the lighting being used during the 12 hour overnight period by over 50% immediately.

He said: “We were encouraged to go a step further as there was an opportunity to reduce back of house lighting by converting all the fittings to LED.

“This only took a month and we expect to recoup the cost within four months.”

Most Read

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The road was closed for more than three hours, reopening just after 8pm Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Fresh Instagram account opened in killer’s name hours after first blocked

Isaac Calver appeared to have returned to Instagram hours after his original account was removed Picture: INSTAGRAM

Take a look inside the former Ipswich Co-op headquarters and store

A CGI of how refurbished Carr House in Ipswich, formerly the home of Ipswich Co-operative Society offices and department store, may look. Picture: HOUSE GROUP DEVELOPMENTS

Most Read

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The road was closed for more than three hours, reopening just after 8pm Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Fresh Instagram account opened in killer’s name hours after first blocked

Isaac Calver appeared to have returned to Instagram hours after his original account was removed Picture: INSTAGRAM

Take a look inside the former Ipswich Co-op headquarters and store

A CGI of how refurbished Carr House in Ipswich, formerly the home of Ipswich Co-operative Society offices and department store, may look. Picture: HOUSE GROUP DEVELOPMENTS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Watch: Fist pumps, first goal and getting the armband - Luke Chambers’ Top 5 Town moments

Top 5 Luke Chambers Ipswich Town moments

Police officers must declare relationships with fellow officers

Auditors said lack of policy for managing personal relationships could lead to conflicts of interest being challenging to resolve Picture: ARCHANT

Photographs capture rare super worm moon

The supermoon was captured on Wednesday March 20 in Bungay, Suffolk. Picture: TREVOR ROBERT PAGE

Stock Rods set to thrill at Foxhall this weekend

The stock rods compete for the English title at Foxhall on Saturday. Picture: CHRIS BERRY

‘Behind Bree? Yes. Behind Emmanuel? Absolutely. Behind Spence? Yeah’ - Lambert on Cotter’s place in pecking order

Barry Cotter, pictured saluting the Ipswich Town fans after the 1-0 victory over Barnsley last April. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists